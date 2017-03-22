

CTV Kitchener





On four separate occasions, Elizabeth Wettlaufer was suspended from her duties at Caressant Care in Woodstock over medical-related mistakes.

The former nurse is accused of killing eight seniors and attempting to kill four others. Seven of the murder charges and two of the attempted murder charges relate to residents of Caressant Care.

Court documents made public this week show that Wettlaufer had a history of warnings, suspensions and medical errors while working in long-term care.

Wettlaufer worked at Caressant Care up until 2014. According to the warrant, she was fired “for failing to follow insulin protocol” – and her dismissal letter called it “another incident in a pattern of behaviours that are placing residents at risk.”

Previous court documents have shown that investigators believe insulin was used in the four attempted murders.

After leaving Caressant Care, Wettlaufer started working at the Meadow Park long-term care home in London.

There, she is accused of killing Arpad Horvath, who died days after being found unresponsive. Wettlaufer was her nurse at the time, the documents show – as she was on three previous occasions when he was found with low blood-sugar levels.

By early 2016, Wettlaufer was working at Telfer Place, a long-term care home in Paris.

According to the court documents, she was asked to leave that facility because of her behaviour toward other staff members.