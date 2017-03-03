

CTV Kitchener





Starting June 1, memberships at bulk retailer Costco will set you back a few more dollars per year.

The company has announced that its “goldstar” memberships will now cost $60 per year, instead of 55, while its executive memberships will see a price increase from $110 to $120.

The increases will affect customers in both Canada and the United States.

The company says the increases are due to weaker-than-expected sales numbers over the holiday season.

According to the company’s latest annual filing, membership fees are responsible for about 72 per cent of its operating income.

With files from CTVNews.ca