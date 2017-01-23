

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man who sexually assaulted multiple people, including a 14-year-old girl, has disappeared from a correctional facility in Kingston.

Kingston Police say David Maracle was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday, walking away from the Henry Trail Correctional Facility.

Maracle, 51, has been convicted of kidnapping, sexual assault, and several other crimes relating to attacks on women in Brantford in the 1980s and 1990s.

The final attack occurred in 1997, when he kidnapped a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

His prison term came to an end about a year ago but because he was classified as a long-term offender, he was kept at Henry Trail, where correctional staff are present around the clock.

Police describe Maracle as being aboriginal, 5’10” and 200 pounds, with short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing green/grey cargo pants, a white T-shirt, and a dark jacket or sweater.

Police say anyone who sees someone who matches Maracle’s description should call 911 immediately.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa