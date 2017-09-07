Featured
Convicted man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested
Robert Andrews, 49, is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. (OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 9:22AM EDT
A man convicted of attempted murder and wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Hamilton on Wednesday night.
According to OPP, Robert Andrews was wanted over an alleged parole breach.
Andrews was serving a 2.5-year sentence for attempted murder, harassment and breach of probation.
The 49-year-old remains in police custody.