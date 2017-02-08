

CTV Kitchener





One man was able to elude police after robbing a convenience store in central Kitchener at gunpoint.

The robbery brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to the Courtland Avenue East store around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man walked into the store with the gun, demanded money and left after cash was turned over.

Police dogs were unable to locate the man, who is described as being white, six feet tall and 180 pounds. He was seen wearing dark clothing, as well as a red bandana over his face.

Police are looking into whether Tuesday’s robbery is connected to a Jan. 17 robbery at the same store.