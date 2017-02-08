Featured
Convenience store robbed for second time in 3 weeks
The plaza at Courtland Avenue East and Shelley Drive in Kitchener is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 10:52AM EST
One man was able to elude police after robbing a convenience store in central Kitchener at gunpoint.
The robbery brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to the Courtland Avenue East store around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a man walked into the store with the gun, demanded money and left after cash was turned over.
Police dogs were unable to locate the man, who is described as being white, six feet tall and 180 pounds. He was seen wearing dark clothing, as well as a red bandana over his face.
Police are looking into whether Tuesday’s robbery is connected to a Jan. 17 robbery at the same store.
