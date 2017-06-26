

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





A request to change the zoning of a Laurelwood property to allow for a Muslim spiritual centre has been approved.

Despite sharp opposition from residents in the area, the change to the property on Erbsville Road was approved unanimously at Waterloo council Monday evening.

City hall was packed, as more than 100 people showed up to speak on both sides of the plan that the Muslim Association of Canada put forth last May.

It owns the piece of land that right now it consists of a house and garage. The goal is to expand to a community centre.

To do that the property has to be re-zoned, from agricultural to industrial and green space, thereby allowing for "spiritual activity."

The motion sparked a storm of controversy in the area.

Residents cited noise, size and traffic as some of the reasons why they were opposed to the plan.

But there has been hostility and anti-Muslim sentiment as well.

A Facebook group in opposition to the project due to its size has many Islamophobic comments.

Yet more recently a petition was launched called "Support Diversity" by the Muslim Association of Canada. It has more than 1,300 in favour of the project.

Although the City of Waterloo approved the project, council placed a "hold" on the plans until a proper evaluation can be completed.

Some residents have already said they plan to appeal the decision.

With reporting by Christina Succi.