Construction worker falls after being struck by bar
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 11:55AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:32PM EST
A construction worker was taken to hospital Thursday morning after being struck in the head by a bar and falling 2.5 metres.
It happened around 11 a.m., at a construction site on Joseph Street in downtown Kitchener.
The worker was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating.
A worker is loaded into an ambulance after falling while at a construction site on Joseph Street in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
