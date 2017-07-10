

CTV Kitchener





Some businesses in Conestogo say they are suffering after the closure of a main intersection for the past several months.

The intersection of Sawmill Road and Northfield Drive East has been closed while the Region of Waterloo completes reconstruction work.

Rachel Behling, of Auburn Vintage Clothiers, says the closure is affecting business at her clothing shop with very few pedestrians passing through the community.

“Very, very little traffic through the store,” says Behling. “I would say most of my client interaction is over social media right now.”

Behling is not alone, a number of other businesses say they have been struggling to attract customers.

The Black Forest Inn says they have had to change their hours because of the construction. The restaurant is now closed Monday through Wednesday.

Another restaurant, Rumble Tum Café and Gifts, posted a sign on their door saying they will be closed for the rest of the summer.

The region says right now there aren’t any delays and they are confident the work will be completed in September.