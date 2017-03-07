Featured
Company spots irregularities, man faces 435 fraud charges
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 5:54AM EST
Police in Toronto say a man is facing 435 charges in a fraud investigation.
Investigators say a company noticed several bookkeeping discrepancies on July 14, 2015, and contacted police the next day.
A detailed review allegedly uncovered fraudulent cheques of varying amounts, between several dollars and $2,000, being cashed over a two-year period.
Police say cheques totalling about $145,000 were made payable to a former sub-contractor and all but five had been cashed.
They say a 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and is charged with 140 counts of fraud under $5,000, five counts of attempted fraud, and 145 counts each of using a forged document and possession of property obtained by crime.
The man is to appear in court on April 19.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.