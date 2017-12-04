

CTV Kitchener





Marijuana will start growing early next year inside a Stratford business.

GreenSeal Cannabis Company Ltd. has obtained permission from Health Canada to become a licensed producer of medical marijuana.

The company has spent the past three years readying a 28,000-square-foot facility in Stratford’s Wright Business Park in preparation for the approval.

The facility will feature 24-hour surveillance and adhere to all Health Canada standards for medical marijuana production. It will not include any retail component.

GreenSeal is expected to employ between 20 and 30 people in Stratford when its operations begin in early 2018.