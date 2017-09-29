

A Woodstock company should have done more to protect a worker who was filling a plastic bottle with sulfuric acid, a judge has ruled.

The worker suffered minor chemical burns on Sept. 14, 2015, while working at the Firestone Textiles Company manufacturing plant in Woodstock.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, the worker was a technician who was filling a two-litre plastic bottle with acid from a 45-gallon drum.

A hose nozzle connected to the bottle detached, causing the worker to be exposed to the acid.

Ministry inspectors found that the worker was not wearing the proper protective equipment for handling the acid.

The company pleaded guilty Friday to breaching Ontario’s regulations for handling industrial chemicals, and was fined $70,000.