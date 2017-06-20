

CTV Kitchener





The 6th annual Pauli Awards were handed out at Bingeman’s in Kitchener Tuesday evening.

The awards recognize members of the Golden Triangle Angel Network, a company that invests in and mentors early-stage companies.

Benton Leong won the David Borges community builder of the year, Brian Hunter won angel of the year, and Top Hat, a company that began in Waterloo, took home company of the year.

GTAN was created in 2009 and has since helped fund over 70 companies.