The community has donated $1,500 since a man stole a donation jar from a Cambridge bakery.

The donation jar was set up at Azores Bakery on Elgin Street for a girl battling Leukemia. Managers at the location said there was at least $200 in the jar meant to be used for medication.

Although the theft was caught on camera, police are still searching for the man who took it.