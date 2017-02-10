Featured
Community rallies to raise funds for girl with cancer after donation jar stolen
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 6:50PM EST
The community has donated $1,500 since a man stole a donation jar from a Cambridge bakery.
The donation jar was set up at Azores Bakery on Elgin Street for a girl battling Leukemia. Managers at the location said there was at least $200 in the jar meant to be used for medication.
Although the theft was caught on camera, police are still searching for the man who took it.
