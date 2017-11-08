

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man suffered a serious head injury while trying to cross a road in Waterloo.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Columbia Street, near Hazel Street.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man was hit by a westbound car while trying to cross the road.

The man was taken away by an ambulance. The car remained at the scene, with its windshield shattered around the driver’s side.

Columbia was expected to be closed in the area until late Wednesday night.

Further information was not immediately available.