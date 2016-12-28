

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Ingersoll sent one person to hospital.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday, on the Plank Line overpass over Highway 401.

It involved a minivan and an SUV, the latter of which ended up in a ditch along the roadside.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital. Information on their condition was not available Tuesday night.

Neither of the two people in the minivan were injured.

OPP are investigating the cause of the collision.