

CTV Kitchener





People across southern Ontario fell asleep to fresh snowfall and woke up to the coldest Nov. 10 temperatures they’d ever seen.

Environment Canada says many communities across the province set daily records for low temperatures Friday morning.

The list includes Waterloo Region, where a temperature of -11.3 C was measured at 7 a.m. The previous Nov. 10 cold record was set in 1991, when the region saw temperatures plunge to -9.3 C.

Wiarton also set a new record for the day, with temperatures bottoming out at -11.5 C – far lower than the -5.6 C record that had been on the books since 1956.

In many areas, the cold temperatures came on the heels of the first significant snowfall of the season.

Guelph police say they responded to eight collisions Thursday night after snow start to fall, while Grey County OPP dealt with 11 weather-related crashes between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to warm up slightly over the weekend, with Environment Canada forecasting highs of -1 C for Saturday and 3 C for Sunday in Waterloo-Wellington.

As of Friday afternoon, there was a 30 per cent chance of showers or flurries anytime between Saturday night and Sunday night. No significant snow accumulation was expected.