Here’s something unusual: Bad weather means a road is being opened.

In uptown Waterloo, King Street was supposed to be closed around William Street this week for LRT-related construction.

Because of the cold, snowy weather, that work isn’t taking place and the road closure has been delayed.

Regional officials say King will close between William and John streets – including the intersection of Allen Street, although all traffic except for southbound traffic will still be able to use the intersection at William – next Monday.

That closure will last for up to five days.

On March 27, the King/William intersection and the stretch of King between William and Allen will close for up to five days. Willis Way will only be open to local traffic.

Pedestrians will still be able to get through all areas during construction.

King was closed between William and Erb streets last week for similar work.