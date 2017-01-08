

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a London home early Sunday morning.

About 50 firefighters were called to Wynfield Lane just after 9 a.m.

Crews had difficulty putting out the flames because of the cold conditions.

“We’re having to rotate out firefighting crews regularly because of the super cold temperatures,” said District Chief Blair Harvey of the Middlesex Fire Department.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the garage before spreading to the rest of the house.

Neighbours said they heard a bang before the fire broke out.

Three people were home at time but managed to make it out safely.