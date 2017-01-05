

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





After a day of snow squalls that saw police officers respond to dozens and dozens of collisions, more clear conditions are on the horizon – and colder temperatures have arrived.

Snow squalls and blowing snow hammered parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday.

Perth County OPP say they responded to 26 collisions between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, while Guelph Police dealt with 10 in that city. Not all of the collisions were blamed on weather.

There were 25 reports of crashes to South Bruce OPP, and 19 in Grey County during the snow squalls.

As of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, a snow squall warning remained in effect for northern parts of Huron County, northern parts of Grey County, and all of Bruce County.

Environment Canada warned that some localized areas could see 15 cm of snowfall per 12 hours, and periodic whiteout conditions could continue into Friday.

For areas farther inland, cold temperatures were becoming a bigger concern than snowfall.

For Waterloo-Wellington, Environment Canada was forecasting a high of -9 C on Thursday, followed by an overnight low of -14 C, with similar conditions expected through Sunday.

It was a similar story for Oxford-Brant and Huron-Perth.

The Brant County Health Unit issued a cold weather alert Thursday morning, which is meant to allow people experiencing homelessness additional ways to access shelter.