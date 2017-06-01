

CTV Kitchener





Two Kitchener residents have been arrested as part of an investigation into guns, gangs and illegal drugs.

Toronto Police announced Thursday that hundreds of charges have been laid against eight people as a result of the investigation, which they dubbed Project Aqua.

Included in that list are a 37-year-old Kitchener man and a 34-year-old Kitchener woman. Both face charges relating to possession of marijuana, cocaine and hashish for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of proceeds of crime.

Police allege that the pair were part of a “well-organized partnership” that moved drugs around the Greater Toronto Area and Kitchener via hidden compartments in their vehicles.

The investigation, dubbed Project Aqua, involved a search warrant being executed in Kitchener on March 31. Other search warrants were executed in Toronto and York Region.

Between those locations, police allegedly seized 41 kilograms of cocaine, as well as two vehicles, a revolver and nearly $325,000 in cash.