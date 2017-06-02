

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a convenience store in Kitchener.

The store, which is located on Westwood Drive, was robbed around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a man entered the store, brandished a large knife, demanded money and cigarettes, and “sprayed the clerk with an unknown substance” before leaving.

The man is described as being white and about six feet tall. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and black gloves, had a black bandana over his face and was holding a black satchel or similar bag.

The clerk was not injured.