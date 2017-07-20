

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man who shot his wife dead was sentenced Thursday to life in prison, with no chance to apply for parole for 12 years.

Clark Sauve was convicted of second-degree murder in May in connection with the December 2014 shooting death of his wife, Linda Sauve.

He had maintained his innocence through his trial. At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, when asked by Justice Harrison Arrell if he had anything to say, Sauve said simply “I didn’t do it. I honestly didn’t do it.”

Sauve’s version of events was that two women had attempted to rob their house, and one of them had shot his wife.

Police investigators found no signs of forced entry to the Rouse Avenue Home. Gunshot residue was found on Sauve’s hands, and a pistol was found under his bed.

The life sentence was automatic given Sauve’s conviction for second-degree murder. Arrell’s only decision was where to set Sauve’s parole eligibility, given a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 25 years.

In 2011, Sauve suffered a head injury that left him unable to work. Friends and relatives testified that he became more interested in guns after suffering the injury.

In court Thursday, Sauve sat in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank beside him. Court heard that he has been on suicide watch while in custody.