A Cambridge man has been found guilty of killing his wife.

Clark Sauve had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the December 2014 death of Linda Sauve, at the couple’s home on Rouse Avenue in Cambridge.

He had pleaded not guilty to the crime, and had told investigators that the shooting came after two women tried to rob their house. Police never found any signs of forced entry at the home.

The Crown contended that Linda Sauve’s death was part of a murder-suicide, which Clark Sauve ended up not following through with.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic sentence of life in prison. A judge will still have to rule on when Sauve will be eligible for parole – with anywhere from 10 years to 25 years permissible.

More details to come.