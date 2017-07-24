

Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener





The children of two of Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s murder victims have filed two separate civil lawsuits.

Arpad Horvath Junior and Andrea Silcox are suing the former nurse and two of the nursing homes that she worked at.

84-year-old James Silcox, a military veteran, was the first of eight murder victims. He was killed at Caressant Care in Woodstock.

"Wettlaufer was able to operate undetected due to negligent oversight and management at Caressant Care and by fraudulently concealing her crimes,” reads a statement of claim filed by Silcox’s daughter.

Wettlaufer was fired from Caressant Care in 2014 over medication errors. At that point, she’d murdered seven people.

She went on to get a job at Meadow Park Long Term Care in London.

A few months later, Arpad Horvath Senior was found dead.

“People have to be accountable for their actions when it comes to human life and they didn’t do that,” says Arpad Horvath Junior, the son of Wettlaufer’s last murder victim.

Neither Caressant Care or Meadow Park provided comment about the lawsuits.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa