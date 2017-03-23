

The Canadian Press





Starting today, Canadians will be paying more for alcohol and tobacco.

As part of the 2017 federal budget, taxes are being increased on both products -- two per cent on alcohol, and the excise duty rate on cigarettes goes up to $21.56 per carton from $21.03.

Both will be adjusted every April 1st starting next year, based on the consumer price index.

As of Canada Day, the public transit tax credit, which allows the cost of transit passes to be deducted, will be eliminated.

Canadians can also expect a five-cent increase in E-I premiums in fiscal 2018-19, up to $1.68 per $100 of insurable earnings, with some of that additional cost coming from measures that will give more people access to benefits.

The deficit still remains nearly three times the 10-billion dollar limit the Liberals promised in their campaign platform.

And while projections show it shrinking over time as the government expects economic growth to pick up steam, there's still no official word on when the Liberals expect to get back to balance.