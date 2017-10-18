

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





One of the ministers at a Waterloo church hit with graffiti says the vandalism may have been targeted at the church’s openness about inclusivity.

Staff at Parkminster United Church on Erb Street East found the graffiti when they arrived at the church Wednesday morning.

On the sidewalk outside the church’s front door, somebody had spray-painted a Bible verse reading “The church shall remain holy.”

Heather Power, one of the church’s ministers, says she thinks the message was a reaction to either the rainbow flag flying outside the church or the sign advertising an upcoming potluck dinner for LGBTQ people and allies.

“We felt that it was a bit of an attack on our inclusive and affirming nature,” she said.

“It’s a reminder that our work isn’t done, and there is a reason why we have that flag.”

Power said the vandalism would not change anything the church is planning to do.

“We’re going to continue fighting for love, which is ultimately what we believe God is calling us to do,” she said.

With reporting by Marta Czurylowicz