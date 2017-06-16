

If you wanted to buy a Brantford church for $1, you’re out of luck.

It’s not that the church has sold. It’s that the list price has increased by a few hundred thousand dollars.

Last month, the former St. Jude’s Anglican Church on Peel Street hit the market with a $1 list price.

While several offers came in – presumably all for more than the asking price – real estate agent Roy Rodrigues says none of them were in line with what the current owner of the property was hoping for.

This week, it went back on the market at an advertised price of $399,999. Rodrigues says he hopes that asking price will spur some more “realistic” offers for the building.

Rodrigues says he has already received one new offer, and has more showings booked over the weekend.

The former church was designated as a national historic site in 1993 for a series of murals inside the building which date back to the 1930s. It does not have any municipal heritage protections.

Its 10,000 square feet of space include a chapel, a banquet hall and an office.