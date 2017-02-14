

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Several pieces of ice flew off the back of a large truck and through the windshield of a car in Cambridge..

The chunks landed on the car’s front passenger seat, which was unoccupied at the time.

It happened Tuesday afternoon, on Highway 401 near the Townline Road ramps.

Police say both vehicles then pulled off the highway and reported what had happened to the authorities.

No injuries were reported.