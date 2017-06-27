

CTV Kitchener





A child was injured Tuesday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Brantford’s east end.

Emergency crews were called around 4 p.m. to the parking lot of a housing complex on Grey Street, east of Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Police say a child was riding through the parking lot on a small scooter, when they were hit by a vehicle. Officials say they found a 3-year old boy with a head injury.

He was transported to McMaster Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brantford Police traffic unit is asking for any witnesses to contact them.