Child struck by vehicle in Brantford
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 6:57PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2017 11:42PM EDT
A child was injured Tuesday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Brantford’s east end.
Emergency crews were called around 4 p.m. to the parking lot of a housing complex on Grey Street, east of Wayne Gretzky Parkway.
Police say a child was riding through the parking lot on a small scooter, when they were hit by a vehicle. Officials say they found a 3-year old boy with a head injury.
He was transported to McMaster Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Brantford Police traffic unit is asking for any witnesses to contact them.
