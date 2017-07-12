

CTV Kitchener





A sentencing hearing expected to take place Wednesday for a Waterloo man who has admitted to sexual offences involving a young girl has been delayed.

Rui DaSilva had been arrested in 2016 as part of a Hamilton Police investigation into the case of a seven-year-old girl allegedly advertised for sexual services online.

Court has heard that the advertisement was placed by the boyfriend of the girl’s mother.

DaSilva pleaded guilty to two counts apiece of sexual interference and making child pornography in May.

Since then, the judge assigned to his case passed away.

The plea now has to be presented to a different judge before the case can move ahead.

DaSilva returns to court on July 31 to plead guilty for a second time.