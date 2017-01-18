Featured
Chickens killed as truck leaves road in Perth County
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 5:04PM EST
Provincial police say several chickens are dead after a transport truck went into a ditch north of Stratford, near the community of Gads Hill.
They say Perth Line 44 was closed for several hours while the chickens were removed and the vehicle was hauled out of the ditch.
OPP say the driver of the truck was not injured in the Wednesday morning crash.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating.
