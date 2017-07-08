Featured
Cherries the star at Kitchener neighbourhood festival
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 4:18PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 8, 2017 6:26PM EDT
Every year the residents of Kitchener’s Cherry Park neighbourhood gather to celebrate the fruit that shares its name.
The biggest draw is the food, like cherry cheesecakes, pies, tarts, struedels, and of course, black cherry ice cream.
There’s even a cherry train that circles around the park, mini-putt games, bouncy castles and a classic car show.
This year marks a major milestone for the Cherry Festival.
The event has been bringing residents together for 10 years.
Nearly 5,000 people turned out for last year’s event and the Cherry Park Neighbourhood Association is expecting just as many people this year.
