A mobility scooter and SUV collided in Waterloo Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m., at Erb Street and Father David Bauer Drive.

The scooter was being operated by a 91-year-old woman, while the SUV was being driven by a 28-year-old woman.

Police say the scooter operator hit the side of the SUV while trying to get across the intersection.

Both women were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police say charges are pending.