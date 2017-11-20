Featured
Charges pending after car and dump truck collide
One person was hurt in a collision between a car and a dump truck at Branchton and Maple Manor roads in North Dumfries. (Emma Ens / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 6:44PM EST
A collision south of Cambridge left one person in hospital.
A dump truck and a car collided at Branchton and Maple Manor roads, in North Dumfries near the community of Branchton, Monday afternoon.
The intersection remained closed as of 6 p.m.
Police say charges are expected to be laid in connection with the crash.
Information on the condition of the person taken to hospital was not available.