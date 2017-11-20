

CTV Kitchener





A collision south of Cambridge left one person in hospital.

A dump truck and a car collided at Branchton and Maple Manor roads, in North Dumfries near the community of Branchton, Monday afternoon.

The intersection remained closed as of 6 p.m.

Police say charges are expected to be laid in connection with the crash.

Information on the condition of the person taken to hospital was not available.