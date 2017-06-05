Featured
Charges laid over crash involving motorcycle and sprayer
Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a sprayer on Roseville Road in North Dumfries on Saturday, June 3, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 5:52PM EDT
A motorcyclist who was sent to hospital when his vehicle collided with a piece of farm machinery is now facing charges.
That crash happened shortly before noon Saturday, on Roseville Road near Fischer-Hallman Road in North Dumfries.
According to police, the motorcyclist hit the sprayer while trying to pass it, as the sprayer was making a left turn off of Roseville into a field.
The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to hospital with minor arm injuries.
Waterloo Regional Police said Monday that the man had been charged with careless driving and wearing an improper helmet.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- 'Warts and all'? Banner detailing 1986 murder conviction causes controversy
- Man escapes custody while being escorted out of Brantford jail
- Deer that attracted crowd at Waterloo Park found dead
- Charges laid over crash involving motorcycle and sprayer
- Guelph man wanted on warrant for 20 years arrested