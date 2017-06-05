

CTV Kitchener





A motorcyclist who was sent to hospital when his vehicle collided with a piece of farm machinery is now facing charges.

That crash happened shortly before noon Saturday, on Roseville Road near Fischer-Hallman Road in North Dumfries.

According to police, the motorcyclist hit the sprayer while trying to pass it, as the sprayer was making a left turn off of Roseville into a field.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to hospital with minor arm injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police said Monday that the man had been charged with careless driving and wearing an improper helmet.