

CTV Kitchener





A man who allegedly committed crimes in Rodney, Arthur and several communities in-between is now facing a total of 11 charges.

The charges were announced by police this week. They were laid over a series of incidents dating back to late July.

Elgin County OPP say it began around noon on July 26, when a stolen vehicle was seen driving erratically on Highway 401 near Rodney.

The vehicle allegedly crossed over to the wrong side of the highway in an attempt to avoid police, who called off their chase due to public safety concerns.

About three hours later, the vehicle was seen on Plank Line, between Ingersoll and Tillsonburg. Its driver allegedly stole a different vehicle and left the original stolen vehicle behind, where it was found by police.

By 8 p.m., the man was allegedly seen stealing gas from a gas station in St. George, north of Brantford.

The trail grew cold, with the man only resurfacing the following morning – in Arthur, 80 kilometres to the north.

He had been reported to be behaving suspiciously, and was arrested without incident.

The 25-year-old Windsor man is facing three charges of robbery, two charges of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property, and one charge apiece of dangerous driving, flight from police, failure to stop at the scene of a collision, and intimidation while following on a highway.