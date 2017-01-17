

CTV Kitchener





An 18-year-old woman has been charged in a collision between a horse-drawn buggy and a car near Milverton on Sunday that killed one man and left three other people injured.

Vanessa Martin of Perth East has been charged with careless driving in the crash.

Four people were taken to hospital after police say the buggy they were riding in was struck by Martin on Line 67 between Perth Road 131 and Perth Road 136 at around 8:15 a.m.

One of those passengers, 74-year-old old David Kuepfer of Perth East, later died.

Neither Martin nor her passenger was injured.

Martin is scheduled to appear in Stratford Provincial Offences Court on March 14.

The Perth County OPP wants anyone with information that could assist the investigation to call 1-888-310-1122.