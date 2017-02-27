

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man is facing two charges in connection with a collision that left a cyclist dead earlier this month.

Robert Linsley, a 64-year-old man who was well known in Waterloo Region’s art scene, was killed in the Feb. 2 collision on King Street North.

His bicycle was hit by a car that had just exited onto King from Highway 85.

Waterloo Regional Police announced Monday that the 61-year-old driver of the car has been charged with careless driving and making an unsafe lane change.