Charges laid in crash that killed cyclist
A bicycle lies on the ground after its rider was struck and killed by a car on King Street North in Waterloo. (Jeff Pagett / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 10:31AM EST
A Waterloo man is facing two charges in connection with a collision that left a cyclist dead earlier this month.
Robert Linsley, a 64-year-old man who was well known in Waterloo Region’s art scene, was killed in the Feb. 2 collision on King Street North.
His bicycle was hit by a car that had just exited onto King from Highway 85.
Waterloo Regional Police announced Monday that the 61-year-old driver of the car has been charged with careless driving and making an unsafe lane change.
