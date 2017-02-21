

CTV Kitchener





Police said they have laid charges in the crash involving a car and an ambulance south of Stratford on Monday afternoon.

The driver of the car, Arijit Chakraborty, 31, of Waterloo, has been charged with failing to yield.

The collision initially sent seven to hospital, with two of the four occupants in the car in critical but stable condition.



It happened around 2:20 p.m. on Perth Line 29 and Road 112 south of Stratford.

Two paramedics and the person being transported in the ambulance were not hurt.