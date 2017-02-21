Featured
Charges laid in crash involving ambulance near Stratford
The collision initially sent seven to hospital, with two of the four occupants in the car in critical but stable condition.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 10:53AM EST
Police said they have laid charges in the crash involving a car and an ambulance south of Stratford on Monday afternoon.
The driver of the car, Arijit Chakraborty, 31, of Waterloo, has been charged with failing to yield.
It happened around 2:20 p.m. on Perth Line 29 and Road 112 south of Stratford.
Two paramedics and the person being transported in the ambulance were not hurt.
