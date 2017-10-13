

CTV Kitchener





One of the people involved in a serious collision that shut the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Guelph for 11 hours earlier this week has been charged – although police say the charges have nothing to do with the crash.

Wednesday morning, a transport truck hit a car that was stopped in a traffic lane of the highway, just west of Highway 6 South.

The collision caused the truck’s fuel tank to rupture. Both vehicles received significant damage.

Two people were taken to hospital, as authorities worried that one of them might have life-threatening injuries. All injuries were later determined to be minor.

Police announced Friday that a 17-year-old London boy had been charged with five counts of drug possession, three counts of breaching probation and one count of breaching a recognizance order.

According to the OPP, the boy had been one of the two people in the car, and ran away from the scene before emergency crews arrived. He was later found at a nearby business.