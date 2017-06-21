

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing charges in connection with a drug bust in that city.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were tipped off that somebody was selling drugs in the area of Weber Street East.

On Tuesday, officers moved in and arrested a 46-year-old Kitchener man.

A follow-up search of a home in Kitchener allegedly turned up 97 MDMA capsules, nearly 600 grams of marijuana, 59 grams of meth, 21 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine, nine grams of heroin and 25 oxycodone tablets.

In total, police say the drugs seized as part of this investigation would fetch more than $15,000 if sold on the streets.

A 46-year-old man is charged with 10 counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breaching a recognizance order.