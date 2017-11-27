Featured
Charges expected over crash on Hespeler Road
A traffic light was knocked to the ground in the aftermath of a single-vehicle crash on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 4:23PM EST
One person was hurt Monday in a collision on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.
The crash brought emergency crews to a section of Hespeler near the Highway 401 ramps shortly after 1 p.m.
It involved an SUV which had hit a pole, knocking down a traffic light.
The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say charges will likely be laid over the crash.