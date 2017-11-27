

One person was hurt Monday in a collision on Hespeler Road in Cambridge.

The crash brought emergency crews to a section of Hespeler near the Highway 401 ramps shortly after 1 p.m.

It involved an SUV which had hit a pole, knocking down a traffic light.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say charges will likely be laid over the crash.