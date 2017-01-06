

CTV Kitchener





An elderly man who was run over by an SUV in Kitchener on Thursday remained in critical condition Friday morning.

The 79-year-old man was hit around 5:20 p.m., while using a crosswalk at Ottawa Street and River Road.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the force of the initial crash caused him to fall onto the roadway, at which point the SUV ran him over.

An air ambulance was called in to take him to a hospital in London.

Police say they expect to lay charges in connection with the crash.