

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they expect to lay charges in connection with a collision that occurred in central Kitchener.

The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of Charles and Sydney streets shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

It involved two cars, one of which was northbound on Charles and one of which allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign as it travelled along Sydney.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Two children in the northbound vehicle were not hurt.

Both vehicles received significant damage.