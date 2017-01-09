Featured
Charges expected after crash in Kitchener leaves 2 people hurt
Two vehicles collided at Charles and Sydney streets in Kitchener on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 5:22PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say they expect to lay charges in connection with a collision that occurred in central Kitchener.
The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of Charles and Sydney streets shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
It involved two cars, one of which was northbound on Charles and one of which allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign as it travelled along Sydney.
Both drivers were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Two children in the northbound vehicle were not hurt.
Both vehicles received significant damage.
