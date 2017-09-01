

CTV Kitchener





A 63-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash in Woodstock which left one person dead.

The crash, which occurred Aug. 18 at Dundas Street and Churchill Place, involved a minivan and a motorcycle.

Kenneth Schlimme, 46, was riding the motorcycle he was killed.

Woodstock police announced Friday that the driver of the minivan had been charged with careless driving.