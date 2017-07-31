Featured
Charge laid after dogs left alone in vehicle on hot day
An OPP detachment is seen in Simcoe, Ont., on Friday, June 27, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 3:24PM EDT
A 71-year-old man has been charged after two dogs were left unattended in a vehicle on a day when temperatures hit 30 degrees Celsius.
Ontario Provincial Police say passersby contacted them on Sunday afternoon after spotting two dogs in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Simcoe.
Officers located the vehicle and the driver, and say the dogs were OK.
As a result of an investigation, police charged a Southampton man with leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle, contrary to a Norfolk County bylaw.