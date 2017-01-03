

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





When it comes to avoiding potholes, there are two things maintenance crews hope for.

“We’d like it to stay cold, or we’d like it to stay warm,” says Scott Berry, Kitchener’s manager of maintenance and operations.

This week, though, it seems Mother Nature is taking a third option.

About 20 mm of rain fell in Waterloo Region on a relatively mild Tuesday. On Wednesday, temperatures were expected to fall back below the freezing mark.

It’s those freeze-thaw cycles that mean expansion and contraction in pavement, which cause cracks and holes to form.

“Whenever you get wet weather and the water starts running, it’s going to find its way into those cracks,” Berry says.

The City of Kitchener had two crews out Tuesday repairing potholes. Berry says the city is able to respond to pothole issues at virtually any time of day.

A quick survey of drivers on the roads Tuesday suggested that most motorists see potholes as a bigger issue north of the city, in Waterloo.

While Westmount Road and uptown Waterloo were cited as areas with noticeable pothole problems, perhaps the biggest headache for drivers is around Weber Street and Northfield Drive.

In that area, road conditions have even been a topic of conversation at the Northfield Racquet and Fitness Club.

“Some members have said that getting here isn’t easy,” says club general manager Chris Scharlach.

Still, Scharlach says, a few holes in the pavement isn’t as bad as the entire road being torn up for construction, which was the case for a good chunk of 2016.

With reporting by Victoria Levy