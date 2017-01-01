

CTV Kitchener





Parties were held across Waterloo Region Saturday night to welcome in 2017.

The biggest celebration was at Carl Zehr Square in downtown Kitchener.

The night started with family-friendly activities, including carnival games, face painting, magicians and music. Some even strapped on their ice skates. A Batmobile was on display inside City Hall and outside, live music and a countdown to midnight.

Waterloo hosted a series of free skating events across the city. For the little ones there was also an early countdown at 9 p.m.

Cambridge’s New Year’s Eve party was held at the Hespeler Arena with skating, crafts and games for the whole family.

Meanwhile Guelph welcomed 2017 with a bang as fireworks lit up the night sky above Riverside Park.