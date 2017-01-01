Featured
Celebrations as Waterloo Region rings in 2017
New Year's Eve celebrations at Kitchener City Hall. (Jan. 1, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 5:16PM EST
Parties were held across Waterloo Region Saturday night to welcome in 2017.
The biggest celebration was at Carl Zehr Square in downtown Kitchener.
The night started with family-friendly activities, including carnival games, face painting, magicians and music. Some even strapped on their ice skates. A Batmobile was on display inside City Hall and outside, live music and a countdown to midnight.
Waterloo hosted a series of free skating events across the city. For the little ones there was also an early countdown at 9 p.m.
Cambridge’s New Year’s Eve party was held at the Hespeler Arena with skating, crafts and games for the whole family.
Meanwhile Guelph welcomed 2017 with a bang as fireworks lit up the night sky above Riverside Park.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.