Canada’s 150th birthday was extra special for families across Southwestern Ontario.

Melanie and Andy Bauer welcomed their fourth child at 5:57 a.m.

At 8.8 pounds, little Emery was the first Canada Day baby born at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener.

“We’re overjoyed to have her join our family,” says Melanie.

The Bauers just moved back to Canada after living in the U.S. for six years.

“It’s pretty fun,” says Andy. “150th birthday for a bunch of Canadians returning home, it’s pretty exciting.”

At Guelph General Hospital, the first Canada Day baby arrived at 1:03 a.m.

Little Cole, weighing in at 8 pounds, is Christina Sanders’ first baby.

“It’s such a monumental day,” says the new mom. “It’s a blessing to just be in this country, be born in this country. It’s just a whole bunch of blessings rolled up into one.”

With reporting by Stu Gooden