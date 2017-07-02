

CTV Kitchener





Officials still aren’t sure what caused a fire at a Kitchener condo complex that displaced seven people and sent four to hospital.

The fire started sometime around 4 a.m. Saturday on Elm Ridge Drive, in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.

Neighbour Maggy Olsen says she was woken up by loud explosions, which sounded like fireworks.

“Everyone was out in their pajamas, kids were screaming. There was flames bellowing out and smoke everywhere.”

Flames and smoke damaged two attached garages and four units.

Eight people received medical treatment from paramedics at the scene.

Four of them were later taken to hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

“Smoke alarms were working and that’s partly what alerted the people to what was going on,” said fire prevention officer Rick Brooks. “Luckily they had those smoke alarms.”

Seven residents were not able to return home, spending Saturday night in a hotel.

Investigators say they haven’t been able to determine the cause of the fire.

Damage to the garages and four units has been pegged at $350,000.

With reporting by Stu Gooden